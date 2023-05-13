Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.