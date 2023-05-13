Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the April 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 29,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,586. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 217.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 118,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 110,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 79,598 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

