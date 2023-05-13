Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the April 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of FT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 29,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,586. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $8.10.
Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
