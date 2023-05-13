Fountainhead AM LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.34. 16,507,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,258,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a PE ratio of 164.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $292.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

