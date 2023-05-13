Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $69.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

