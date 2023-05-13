Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 217.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,652 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.21.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $122.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,440 shares of company stock worth $3,171,066. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

