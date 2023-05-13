Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $457.46 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $466.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.97.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

