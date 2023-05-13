Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after buying an additional 616,540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,330,000 after buying an additional 282,947 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,027,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,011 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,145,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.63 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

