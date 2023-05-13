Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,993. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

