Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.02. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

