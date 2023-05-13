Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 7,544 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

