Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 1,465 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 101,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

