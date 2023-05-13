Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 201,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

