FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.80. 2,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,321. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in FONAR by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 299,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 154,719 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FONAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

