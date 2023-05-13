FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
FONAR Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FONR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.80. 2,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,321. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.10%.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
