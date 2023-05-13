Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.29. 83,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 80,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Five Point Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $345.85 million, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in Five Point by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 58,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Point by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,789,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 164,811 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Five Point by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 568,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Five Point by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

