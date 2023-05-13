First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Up 0%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $40.22. Approximately 573,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,051,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.