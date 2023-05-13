First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.