First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 43.7% in April

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

TDIV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. 45,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $56.56.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth $54,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

