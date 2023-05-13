First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 43.7% in April

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
TDIV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. 45,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $56.56.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
