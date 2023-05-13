First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance
FTXH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 2,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a market cap of $33.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $28.59.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
