First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after purchasing an additional 401,697 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after acquiring an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 221,644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. 330,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,044. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

