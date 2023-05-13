First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Up 74.1% in April

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,726. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market cap of $172.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

