First Trust Advisors LP Sells 437,367 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,804,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Aflac worth $273,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,195. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

