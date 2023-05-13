First Trust Advisors LP Sells 33,938 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 33,938 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Palo Alto Networks worth $335,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $203.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,717.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.