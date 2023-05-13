First Trust Advisors LP Sells 146,475 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of Prudential Financial worth $237,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 350.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,464,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,094,000 after buying an additional 135,288 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 877.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

