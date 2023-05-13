First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $241,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $434.43. 3,939,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.85 and its 200-day moving average is $357.34. The company has a market cap of $412.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $445.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,090,505 shares of company stock valued at $402,759,077. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

