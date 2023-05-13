First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,338,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,909 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $266,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572,619. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

