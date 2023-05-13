First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,479 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of United Parcel Service worth $421,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $168.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,109. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.13. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

