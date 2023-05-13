First Trust Advisors LP Has $688.17 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,612,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212,483 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF comprises 0.8% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $688,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $25.31. 216,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,912. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

