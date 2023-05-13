First Trust Advisors LP Has $365.29 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,918 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 0.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $365,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $1,992,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 270,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,144,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,592. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

