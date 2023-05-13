First Trust Advisors LP Buys 196,730 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,046,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $227,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,149,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,915,000 after acquiring an additional 883,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,066. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

