First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 3,424,236 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,167,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424,236 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Pfizer worth $469,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. 16,541,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,515,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $210.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

