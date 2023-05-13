First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Acquires £26,000 in Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Locke bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,807.57).

Alasdair Locke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Alasdair Locke bought 100,000 shares of First Property Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,807.57).

First Property Group Price Performance

LON FPO opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Property Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,361.00 and a beta of 0.37.

First Property Group Dividend Announcement

About First Property Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

