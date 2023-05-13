First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Up 20.2% in April

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 118,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $133.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Activity at First Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,600 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,630,552.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 3,700 shares of company stock worth $81,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FGBI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

