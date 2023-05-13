Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 3,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale & Logistics, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail segment offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

