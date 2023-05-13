Filecoin (FIL) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $92.91 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00016252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 422,657,419 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

