Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

