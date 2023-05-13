Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Volume Tops $28.36 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $196.92 million and approximately $28.36 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,840,330 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

