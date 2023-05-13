Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $315.10

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.10 ($3.98) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.79). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.85), with a volume of 32,204 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £193.04 million, a PE ratio of -660.87 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 314.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 296.15.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

