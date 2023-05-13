Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on June 9th

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $9.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85. The company has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.