Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $10,420.00 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $10,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,752.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AQUA opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evoqua Water Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

