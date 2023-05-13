Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $10,420.00 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $10,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,752.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:AQUA opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.79.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.
