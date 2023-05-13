Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Evolus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $578.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.84. Evolus has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 178.39% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 64,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $543,867.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 615,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,784.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,920,321 shares of company stock valued at $16,135,619 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

