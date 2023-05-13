Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

EVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,223,031.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,223,031.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,235.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,284 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,655. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $51,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVH opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

