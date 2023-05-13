EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,069,000 after purchasing an additional 968,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.