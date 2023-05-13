EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 677 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,464,000.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $52.37.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

