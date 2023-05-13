EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,536 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $203.26 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day moving average is $203.34. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.