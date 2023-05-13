EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

NDSN stock opened at $216.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.95 and its 200 day moving average is $227.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

