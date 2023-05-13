EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

