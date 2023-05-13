EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.