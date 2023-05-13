EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

