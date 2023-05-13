EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $74.91.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.