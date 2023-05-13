EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after purchasing an additional 852,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,905,000 after acquiring an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 512,333 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 508,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

